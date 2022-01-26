ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School district basketball play is heating up. Wednesday night featured matchups between some of the top teams in both class 5-A district 2 and class 4-A district 5.

13-2 La Cueva played host to 10-6 Sandia, with both schools coming into the night 2-0 in district play. The Bears however, would be the ones staying perfect, winning 59-52. The Bears are still looking like one of the top teams in the state thanks to the play of guys like Exodus Ayers and Gabe Trujillo, who finished with 20 and 21 points respectively. The Matadors also had a few players in double figures. Andrew Hill finished with 16 points, Dalen Moyer had 13 and Ely Lovato tallied up 15.

Highland came into the night 11-3 and undefeated against other class 4-A opponents. The Hornets traveled to face St. Pius X, who came into the night on a three game win streak. The Sartans ended up starting the game ice cold, and found themselves down 7-22 at halftime. St. Pius did come back in the second half, however Highland’s dominance over class 4-A continued, as the Hornets won 43-35.