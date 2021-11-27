High School Football State Champions crowned on Saturday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 High School Football season is officially over, as Class 3A-6A State Champions were crowned across the state of New Mexico on Saturday. In Class 6A the Cleveland Storm completed the perfect season, as they improved to 13-0 and won the 6A trophy after a 35-14 victory over Rio Rancho.

“Opening kick-off, I mean we came out ready to play. There was no real turning point, we came out ready to play 4 quarters of football and that’s exactly what we did. I am happy for them, that is the best thing in the world”, said Cleveland Storm Football Coach Heath Ridenour.

In Class 5A the Los Lunas Tigers also finished their season undefeated, by beating Artesia 40-28 in the 5A State Championship. This is a huge win for the Tigers, as it marks their program’s first State Title. “Our kids deserve all this credit, these kids here, this school, this program, this coaching staff, deserves the credit for what they accomplished. It’s finished, time to go celebrate and have a little fun. We are going to Disney Land,” said Los Lunas Football Coach, Greg Henington.

In Class 4A the top seed Lovington Wildcats beat the Ruidoso Warriors for the State Title. Ruidoso took an early lead, but Lovington came back to win 41-22. “The biggest thing is how we responded in the 2nd half, we are a 2nd half football team and that was my challenge to these guys when we went in. I challenged them to come out here and finish the 2nd half better than they did and that’s what these Lovington Wildcats did today and that’s what sealed the deal for us,” said Lovington Head Coach Anthony Gonzales.

Robertson won the Class 3A State Title on Saturday, beating St. Michael’s 28-7. Robertson had a stand-out performance from quarterback Matthew Gonzales, as he finished with 3 rushing touchdowns and also snagged 3 interceptions while playing on defense. “You know, Matthew is a true leader a team leader a team captain, in all aspects. He takes the team on his shoulders in the right way. The kid is everybody’s All-American”, said Robertson Football Coach Leroy Gonzalez.