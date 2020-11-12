High School Athletes across the state sign their NLI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - UNM will be back in action on Saturday as they play the Nevada Wolf pack in Las Vegas, Nevada. Quarterback Tevaka Tuioti will be out this week, as he is in concussion protocol and hopes to suit up against Air Force next. So, with Tuioti out that brings Trae Hall into the picture, and the red-shirt sophomore seems ready to lead UNM under center on Saturday.

"It's a great opportunity for me to show my skill-set and what I can do on the field and obviously Tevaka has been a great person to lead me and show me what things to do and not to do. He has been a great leader for me, and now he said it's my time to shine and my time to go out there and take over for the team and help them get a win," said Trae Hall.