High School Athletes across the state sign their NLI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day across the country. All across the state of New Mexico, student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers into college.
List of Sandia High School’s signees:
GRACE PINO: SWIMMING, NEW MEXICO STATE
JACOB KMATZ: BASEBALL, OREGON STATE
MATT ROMERO: BASEBALL, PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
AIDEN MAY: BASEBALL, WICHITA STATE
XOCHITL TREJO: SOFTBALL, TRINIDAD STATE
ADRIANA TATUM: TRACK, ARIZONA STATE
GOLDEN FINCH: VOLLEYBALL, NAVAL ACADEMY
VIANE CUMBER: BASKETBALL, UNIV. OF NEW MEXICO
List of La Cueva High School signees:
Taylor Harrison – Softball, Eastern New Mexico University
Sidney McIntosh – Volleyball, New Mexico State University
Miriam Ney – Soccer, Western Colorado University
Taryn Robles – Soccer, University of New Mexico
Highland High School was also proud to hold a signing day event for Cailee Crawford, who signed to play basketball at San Diego State. “From a really young age, I have always wanted this for myself and I have always seen this for myself. So, just being in this position is almost shocking and I am a little bit speechless, but I am really happy that I have made this decision and I am excited to move forward with it,” said Cailee Crawford.