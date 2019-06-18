Henry Hattis is ready for his senior season at Stanford

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School held its annual youth football camp on Monday, with a special guest. Former Cleveland Storm great and current Stanford offensive lineman Henry Hattis was in attendance. He spoke on his growth from his days with the Storm.

“I have come a long way,” Hattis said. “I think my footwork was one of my biggest weaknesses coming in, and I have been able to clean that up a little bit. My strength is always getting better too, always in the weight-room.”

Hattis started all 13 games for Stanford last season, but he has even higher hopes for his upcoming senior season. “I mean senior year, it’s kind of my last go around so, I definitely want to make it very memorable. Just like here at Cleveland, our last year we won a state championship so, hopefully, we can kind of recreate that at the next level and maybe get to a national championship,” said Hattis.