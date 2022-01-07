Heath Ridenour can’t wait to get started as Lobos’ quarterback coach

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales formally introduced Heath Ridenour as his new quarterback coach on Friday. Ridenour, the now-former Cleveland Storm head football coach, said he couldn’t wait to get started, as he makes his way from high school football to the division one college game.

“This is a dream come true for me, the opportunity to come here and coach division one football here in my home state,” said Ridenour. “I’ve had this dream for a long time.” Ridenour was settling into an episode of the TV show “Billions” when he got the call from Gonzales to join the Lobos. Ridenour said his stomach dropped when asked to become a Lobo. “Obviously, we’ve hired one of the best football coaches, not only now but ever at the state, if you look at his record,” said Gonzales. Ridenour spent 10 seasons at Cleveland. He won three state titles and left the high school ranks with a 22 game win streak. He had an overall record of 96-18. Ridenour didn’t have to recruit while coaching high school football and admits that will be one of the challenging parts of his job.

He said he is willing to ask questions and learn from others on the Lobos coaching staff with experience recruiting. “There’s going to be a learning curve for me,” said Ridenour. “There’s no doubt, there’s going to be a learning curve but I don’t think we got where we were at Cleveland because we were behind the times. I think we were all quick studies. We were committed to the grind, we were adapting and overcoming and finding solutions.”