Harvey Park will be main event on Dana White’s Contender Series on August 6th

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Melrose, New Mexico native Harvey Park is headed into the biggest fight of his career. Fighting out of Clovis and Jacksons Acoma Gym, Park will fight Omar Morales as the Main Event on Dana White’s Contender Series on August 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Oh yeah that was a surprise. I didn’t know where they were going to put me. I didn’t know that was going to happen, but being the main event is a nice feather in the cap. It means a lot to me, it’s been a lot of work and I have been grinding for a long time to get here”, said Harvey Park.

Park currently holds a 12-2 professional record and is the current LFA Lightweight Champion. He believes he has what it takes to gain a UFC Contract, with a win over Morales on August 6th. “I think it’s going to be experience and I am going to pressure him. I am going to be throwing these heavy shots and you know he’s got six fights, I’ve got if you count my amateurs, almost 25. So, I really think the pressure is going to be too much early for him”, said Park.

The Contender Series fight card will be shown on ESPN+ on August 6.