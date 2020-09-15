Hammond becomes first Native American player in NWSL

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s own Madison Hammond became the first Native American player to sign a contract to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hammond is was born in New Mexico and is also Notah Begay III’s niece.

She played collegiate soccer at Wake Forrest and is excited to play at the next level and represent her Native American roots. “I was offered a contract by the NWSL’s OL Reign. I am really excited to be the first Native American, but I’m just more so excited to not be the last. When are we going to get the second, the third, and the fourth, and for me, it’s a big opportunity,” said Madison Hammond, in an interview with Men in Blazers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss