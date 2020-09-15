Hammond becomes first Native American player in NWSL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s own Madison Hammond became the first Native American player to sign a contract to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hammond is was born in New Mexico and is also Notah Begay III’s niece.

She played collegiate soccer at Wake Forrest and is excited to play at the next level and represent her Native American roots. “I was offered a contract by the NWSL’s OL Reign. I am really excited to be the first Native American, but I’m just more so excited to not be the last. When are we going to get the second, the third, and the fourth, and for me, it’s a big opportunity,” said Madison Hammond, in an interview with Men in Blazers.