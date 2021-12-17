Hall of Fame running back speaks ahead of New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico bowl held its annual luncheon at Isleta Resort and Casino. The bands from both UTEP and Fresno State performed, bowl officials and coaches spoke but all eyes and ears were on this year’s keynote speaker.

Eric Dickerson spoke on Friday about his upbringing through the college ranks and gave a message to this year’s New Mexico Bowl players about the importance of having a vision in life. This is a crucial time for the players because the decisions that they make now will impact them for the rest of their lives. It is important to set goals in life and fully commit to them. He cited his mother, as one of his biggest inspirations and someone who gave him a message to live his life by. “All that you do, do with your might. Things done by halves are never done right,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson was drafted out of SMU by the Rams and spent the prime of his career in Los Angeles as well as Indianapolis with the Colts. Some of the running back’s accolades include rookie of the year, an NFL record for single-season rushing yards, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When asked if his single-season record of 2,105 yards will ever be broken, he says he’s not sure because of the newly added 17th game to the NFL season. However, he believes that his rookie record of 1,808 will be the one that lasts.