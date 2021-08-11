Gym to host North American climbing competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The North American Series Climbing Competition will take place in Albuquerque later this month. The series features five stops across North America, including Utah, Kanata, Ontario, Albuquerque, Pennsylvania; and British Columbia. Stone Age Climbing Gym announced it will host the competition in three disciplines: bouldering, speed and lead climbing from August 25 through August 29.

“We’re honored to host this high-level competition with world-class athletes—here in Albuquerque,” said Bryan Pletta in a news release, Stone Age Climbing Gym’s CEO. “We know everyone has enjoyed watching incredible athletic feats at the Olympics and are hoping to bring in some of the Olympians along with other top climbers, so people can watch and experience the excitement in person.”

The North American Cup Series provides athletes an opportunity to expand their competition skills outside of World Cup competitions. Stone Age says the Albuquerque competition is the only one of the five to feature all three disciplines of climbing.

People can watch the competition on USA Climbing’s Youtube channel. For more information, visit https://climbstoneage.com/nac-21/.