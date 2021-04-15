Gwen Maly works hard on and off the soccer field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico redshirt Senior Gwen Maly was named to the Mountain West All-Conference first team for women’s soccer Thursday. Maly, forward for the Lobos, leads the Mountain West in points (21), goals (9), and game-winning goals (4), but what most people don’t know is that she works hard both on the pitch and off.

“Yeah, I am double majoring in biology and psychology, and I will be graduating here in May and then I am planning on going to medical school at UNM starting in the fall,” said Maly. Being a full-time student and athlete is hard for anybody in college, but Maly seems to enjoy it and has made it work.

“I just have to be really smart about how I use my time. A typical week for me is practice in the morning. Two or three days a week I will go into work and then once I get home from work that’s when I will do my homework,” said Maly.

Maly plans on double majoring in medical school and hopes to work in pediatrics, and while many people may wonder why she plays soccer while pursuing a medical degree, Maly believes it has helped her.

“I think for me, soccer is my release. It’s almost like a big part of my day, that release from studying, from going to work, and being able to play with my friends,” said Maly.