Greg Jackson of JW MMA Academy is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jack Buford said he was looking for a place that was like a family. The six-foot-four, 310-pound University of Missouri offensive lineman believes he has found with the New Mexico Lobos. It also helps that he loves nature and the mountains because there is plenty of that in Albuquerque.

"It wasn't easy, but the one thing I can say about New Mexico was they were the first to get me on the phone," said Buford. "They were excited to talk to me. Basically, they kept sending videos showing me what the culture was like. It just made me like it more and more every day." Buford joins former Missouri receiver Cjay Boone at New Mexico. Buford said Boone was able to answer questions about the school and give him updates.