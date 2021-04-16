Greg Jackson of JW MMA Academy is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink MMA Academy owner and trainer Greg Jackson allowed his training grounds to host a Sports Office this week. Jackson talks about the success of the academy as well as the fighters new and old. He also talks about his political aspirations and the special training that he gives freely to law enforcement to subdue would-be criminals with violence taken out of the equation.
