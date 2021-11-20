Greg Jackson is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The other half of Jackson and Wink Academy is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Greg Jackson gives an update on the new young crop of fighters that are keeping the wins coming into the world-famous MMA gym.

Jackson also talks about more diversity coming into the fold with a group of Mongolian fighters who have joined the team.

