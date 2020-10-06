Greg Brown’s first day as coach at Albuquerque High

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a journey that has taken him from high school to college to the NBA and back to high school again. Greg Brown led workouts for the first time as Albuquerque High School boys basketball coach Monday.

“It’s been very exciting, just getting prepared, make sure we’re social distancing, making sure we’re wearing our mask and making sure everybody is safe,” said Brown. As a star guard at Albuquerque High in the late 80s, Brown led the Bulldogs to a state championship. He did the same thing in college in New Mexico, when he averaged nearly 20 points per game while leading the Lobos to their first WAC title in 16 years. Brown returns to AHS with that kind of experience as a player and his team can feel it.

“It’s cool to have someone whose [sic] competed at that level and can tell you what it takes to be able to get there,” said AHS forward William Cyphery. “You know, it’s a different atmosphere when you have somebody like that.”

There is one special player Brown hopes to add to his team. Brown’s son Amari is a highly regarded 9th-grade basketball player enrolled at Cibola High School. Amari enrolled at Cibola before his father got the job at AHS. “We’ll just let him make that decision,” said Brown. “Until then, we’ll just be practicing at Albuquerque High.”

A schedule of games for Brown’s first season as coach at AHS has not been completed. The competition starts in January.