ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexican has a shot at professional baseball. The Atlanta Braves drafted UNM pitcher Isaac Gallegos in the 16th round (489 overall) on Tuesday.

Gallegos, a former standout at Grants High School, originally began his collegiate career at Trinidad State College before transferring to UNM in his junior season. In his first and only season with the Lobos, Gallegos started 12 games and led the starting rotation with an ERA of 4.35.

In his junior college days, Gallegos was named NJCAA Region IX Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team selection.