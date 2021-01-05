Grants High senior Bryan Hernandez reflects on playing in All-America Game

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants High School senior and slot receiver, Bryan Hernandez played in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend at the All-America Classic in the All America Game.

Hernandez caught two passes and racked up 24 yards and a touchdown, in a prestigious game that his team won. Hernandez was invited to the game after he posted his punt returns on the internet, and he says that this was a huge opportunity to get noticed.

“This game helps you a lot. Just going out there and being able to get the footage from it as well as the practices and the coaches as well just building bonds with them and learning their connections as well, opens up more room for exposure,” said Hernandez.

