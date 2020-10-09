Governor says virus is ‘not fair’ when deciding to cancel fall youth sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement Thursday, KRQE News 13 asked her if it’s fair that college athletes are still allowed to play while youth sports are not. In part, she said this virus is not fair.

While the New Mexico Activities Association’s Executive Director did not want to label it as unfair, she agreed that it is sad New Mexico’s youth are unable to play this season. “To compare to UNM because they have the funding for testing and the high schools don’t, again you’re going back to who has the money and who doesn’t,” says Sally Marquez.

Lobo football is set to start at the end of this month after initially being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday, the governor announced fall youth sports will be canceled with no games or competitions.

The governor said the priority is to get kids back in school and that traveling for games would only increase the risk of spreading the virus. When asked if it’s fair to allow college sports to continue but not youth sports, the governor said college campuses have the money to test all their players and staff to keep the risk low.

“A college campus has much more control over a social contract with its players. You all live right here. You’re in this pod,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Marquez says leading up to Thursday’s announcement, she had been in contact with the governor’s office at least twice a week to discuss all the possibilities to get kids to be able to participate in fall sports, safely.

Now, moving forward, Marquez says she will be in contact with the governor’s office to try and figure out a way to get kids back on the field. Even though games and competitions are not allowed, the NMAA is still holding workouts for skill development.