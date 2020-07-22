Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone fall contact sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Tuesday, July 21, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sent out a letter to the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University asking them to postpone fall contact sports due to the coronavirus.

Earlier this month Gov. Lujan Grisham ordered the New Mexico Activities Association to postpone all fall contact sports at the high school level until 2021. Now she is urging UNM and NMSU to do the same.

“It is therefore critical that you postpone collegiate athletics in this moment of escalating danger. This is an essential step we must take if we are to return to some safe and balanced new

normal as quickly as possible. We must fight this virus with all the tools at our disposal – including

physical distancing and the avoidance of close contact with others – so we can regain control of

the spread and resume the daily activities that have been torn from us during this pandemic,” says the governor in the letter.

The governor later writes that she knows what she is asking is a difficult decision.

“I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times,” Lujan Grisham wrote. “Fighting COVID-19 is a team sport. I am asking each of you to join me and take it upon yourselves to do everything you can to fight COVID-19. Together we can protect all New Mexicans, and if we are successful, we can resume contact sports and re-engage in the camaraderie and joy they bring all of us in a safe manner as soon as we can.”

The letter also mentioned how the number of young people with the virus has spiked in New Mexico. This is a developing story. KRQE is working on getting a response from UNM and NMSU about the governor’s request.