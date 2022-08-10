NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Goddard Rockets finished 2021 with a 7 and 5 record and trip to the Class 5A state semifinals. The Rockets lost to champion Los Lunas, who completed a perfect season. Los Lunas has also moved up in classification, leaving the Rockets and the usual cast of characters to contend for the 2022 Class 5A crown.

The Rockets will have senior leadership on their side. “I feel good about where we are at this year, going in and having some experience and like a lot of our kids have been in those tough ball games and know how to persevere through some of those situations,” said Goddard head coach Chris White. “I am feeling really confident this year,” said Goddard fullback and linebacker Hector Salvarrey. “We were close last year and I feel like we have more depth, we have more focus, more intensity this year and I am really feeling good about this year.” The Rockets will start the season on the road at Santa Teresa Aug. 19.