Goddard lineman Larry Luna commits to Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Larry Luna is the latest New Mexico football player that has decided to stay in-state and play for Danny Gonzales and the Lobos. The six-foot-five, 280 pound Goddard high standout said the coaches made him feel special.

“I think what really sold me on committing to UNM was just the dedication from the coaches up there,” said Luna. “The whole staff, since the first day I saw coach Lenz in January. “I don’t think there’s been a week where I haven’t heard from the coaches, one of them checking up on me to see how my day has been.”

Luna is one of four offensive linemen that assistant coach Jason Lenzmeier was able to haul in for the program this week.

