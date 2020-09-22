Glover Quin’s hobby keeps him close to the NFL game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glover Quin always had others tell him that he had the skills to be a broadcaster. Quin never took it seriously. Two years removed from a ten year NFL career that landed him on a pro bowl roster; Quin is dabbling in the world of broadcasting as a hobby.

“The DB Room” is a podcast Quin created to talk to players. “In the DB Room we learn football,” said Quin. “We talk about life. We talk all types of different things.”

Quin got the idea because of his desire to be a good videographer for his kids and their athletic careers. Quin watched several tutorials on how to get better. As he got better he started to have other interests which eventually led him down the road of starting his own podcast.

“I love to give back to the fans in this way, for them to be able to see, you know, who we are as people, not just what we do on the field,” said Quin. “I think so many times they don’t judge you or view you as who you are as a person. They judge you off did you make that play or did you not.”

Quin does his podcast whenever he wants and on his own terms. Football took a lot of his time during his NFL days and he does not want to take any more time away from his family. Don’t expect his podcast venture to lead to a spot in the broadcast booth.

“I feel like I was gone a lot when I was playing,” said Quin. “I was committed. You know, I did a lot while I was playing and that’s really why I wanted to save as much money as I can and do all the right things that I can so that when I retired, I didn’t have to do anything. You know, my kids are young, like I said, so, right now they are in the prime of their young sports life. To me, being able to be with them, working with them every day, training them, helping them navigate and understand their sports journey, to me, that’s more important than traveling every week to go call a football game.”