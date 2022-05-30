ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are riding a three-game win streak. The midseason turnaround has come down to the success of the passing game — an all-important category that the team leads the league in.

It was a slow start to the season for Duke City. The team scrambled to get a new quarterback when reigning IFL offensive player of the year Nate Davis went down with a torn ACL.

Former New Mexico Highlands QB Ramone Atkins answered the call. While it may have taken some time for Atkins to adjust to the indoor game, he has found a grove. In only eight games of action, he leads the IFL in passing touchdowns, and yards per game.

“Ramone is growing so much. He’s learned a lot through these first [few] games,” said coach Carter. “He’s getting better every day. I’m excited for him, I’m excited to see where he’s going to go after this, and he will always be a Gladiator.”

Part of the reason for Atkins success comes down to the play of receiver Dello Davis. The Gladiators veteran is in the top five in the league for receptions, yards and touchdowns, but he believes the offense has yet to reach its full potential.

“Yeah, we’re on a nice little win streak right now,” Davis said. “A three game win streak, so that’s good. It’s definitely good, we’re learning ourselves, knowing who we are now, getting the little fine tunes and tweaks and stuff out now, so you know, we’re on a roll right now.”