RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Duke City is streaking. The Gladiators won a second consecutive game on Saturday night over the Tucson Sugar Skulls 57-52.

Down 49-52, Gladiators quarterback Ramone Atkins led the team down the field and connected with Jared Elmore in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining for a 55-52 lead. Tucson then had an opportunity to tie the game with a field goal, however, the snap went through the back of the end zone and into the stands for a safety to end the game.

Atkins shined for Duke City in what was a career night for the New Mexico Highlands alum. The quarterback completed 29 of 38 (76.3%) for seven touchdowns in addition to a rushing TD.

Receiver Dello Davis posted a second straight week with over 100 receiving yards. Number zero racked up 154 yards and four TDs on 15 receptions.

The Gladiators will now hit the road for quite some time. Duke City will travel four out of the next five weeks, with the other being a bye week. The next home game for the Gladiators will be on May 28 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.