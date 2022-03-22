ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators’ first home game of the season is on Saturday but the team might not be on full display. A key piece of the offense is questionable for the home opener and possibly even longer.

During last week’s game against Arizona, starting quarterback Nate Davis suffered a knee injury. Davis is still being evaluated by medical professionals, and a timetable on his return has not yet been revealed.

“It’s one of those things were it’s to be seen,” said head coach Sherman Carter. “He goes to the doctor [Wednesday] and we’ll get the actual terminology on the injury [Wednesday].”

If Davis can’t suit up, it will be former New Mexico Highlands QB Ramone Atkins at the helm. Kickoff on Saturday against the Frisco Fighters is at 6 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center.