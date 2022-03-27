RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was not the home opener that the Duke City Gladiators wanted. Following a loss in week one, the Gladiators showed up at the Rio Rancho Events center on Saturday night with no offensive identity.

With starting quarterback and reigning IFL player of the year out due to a knee injury, former NMHU QB Ramone Atkins got the go under center. It was a rough night for Atkins as he threw an interception on the opening drive and struggled to move the ball against the Frisco defense.

Atkins was benched in the second quarter for Caleb Holbrook, however, he didn’t perform much better. Holbrook threw a pick-6 on his first play and threw a total of four interceptions throughout the game. Duke City went into the break down 30-0 and the game seemed all but wrapped up.

Despite the Gladiators’ best comeback efforts, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome. The black and teal rallied and got in the end-zone multiple times tallying 33 second-half points, but the Fighters’ total score grew to 60.

The 60-33 loss drops the Gladiators’ record to 0-2 on the young season. The team will be back at it next Saturday for a week one rematch against Arizona. A new field will be in use for what is the second of a fourth consecutive home game.