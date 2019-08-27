Gladiators documentary trailer tells stories of redemption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Duke City Gladiators owner Gina Thomas bought the team last January, she called on an old friend to help her with branding. Adam Francis Raby didn’t know he was walking into an opportunity to tell real-life stories of people from his home state of New Mexico.

“Then I got to hear a little bit more about Gina’s story,” said Raby. “I hadn’t heard from her in 35 years since high school, then I got to learn a little bit more about the players, the coach, and some of the other things, and I realized there was a pretty powerful story here about redemption.”

A pastor who died and was brought back to life after a car accident, a coach who found out he was adopted late in life, and a football player trying to make sense of his life are part of the stories involved. Raby decided to make a documentary pilot highlighting the stories he stumbled upon.

“That pilot, the goal is to take that to a seven-part docuseries,” said Raby. “Each character gets an hour, and so we get to tell in-depth stories about the coach, about the owner and about the mayor. The life stories are raw, and once Raby develops his project into a docuseries, he plans to reach as many people as possible.

“So it possibly could go to one of the streaming services that are out there,” said Raby. “That’s the idea, is that we want to tell the story globally.”

Before that, there is the tour. Raby is taking his project all over the country. It all starts with a premiere at the KiMo Theatre in Albuquerque, October 4-5.