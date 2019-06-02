Gladiators Clinch Homefield Advantage in upcoming CIF Playoffs with 60-41 victory over Amarillo

The Duke City Gladiators were given their CIF Championship Rings from 2018 on Saturday night, by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. The Gladiators had some pressure in their Saturday night game with the Amarillo Venom, but they handled it in stride, as they beat the Venom 60-41 to clinch home field advantage in the upcoming CIF Playoffs.

The Gladiators are now 6-3 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on the road playing Oklahoma on Saturday at 3pm.