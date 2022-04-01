ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators will return to the gridiron on Saturday night. The team will be unveiling a brand new field and, yet again, starting the game with a new quarterback.

Following a 33-60 loss to the Frisco Fighters last week, the Duke City Gladiators are looking to bounce back against defending the IFL champion Arizona Rattlers. The two squads met up in the first week of the season with Arizona getting the edge 50-28.

The Gladiators will be going with a third starting quarterback in as many weeks. Caleb Hollbrook will get the nod this week following a forgettable game against. Hollbrook replaced starter Ramone Atkins in the second quarter and struggled early. After throwing an interception returned for a touchdown on his first pass of the game, Hollbrook went on to throw a total of four picks in around two and a half quarters.

The Duke City offense has had its struggles without Nate Davis under center. Davis has been mentoring his backups while he rehabs his knee, and the reigning IFL player of the year said he has never had an experience like it.

“So, this is the first time I have ever been hurt in my life, ever since pee-wee all the way until now, this is my 12th season in arena football, but I believe its all in gods hands and just got to keep on getting back to healthy, that’s the main part.”

The Gladiators and Rattlers will kick off on Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.