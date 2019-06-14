Girls Wrestling To Be Sanctioned by NMAA

Girls high school wrestling will be official for the 2019-2020 season. The New Mexico Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve a proposal to sanction a girls wrestling division for the upcoming season.

The season will end with a state championship. The girls will also be allowed to compete in boys events, but not in the postseason.

The sport has grown from 79 participants in 2017 to 165 in 2019. New Mexico is the 18th state to sanction girls wrestling.