Girls state basketball championships continue with quarterfinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girls state basketball resumed Tuesday with quarterfinal action.

The Volcano Vista started the morning off in Class 5A with a 56-40 victory over Centennial. Jaelyn Bates scored 21 points to help the Hawks advance. They will meet the top seed and 2018 champion Hobbs in the semifinals.

The Eagles dismantled rival Carlsbad 49-38 behind a team-high 25 points from Wisdom Anthony. The Eagles and Hawks will meet Thursday.

The four seed La Cueva got past five seed Mayfield 73-54. They will get the winner between Farmington and Piedra Vista in the semifinals.

In the ranks of Class 4A, Los Lunas advanced with a 62-35 victory over Bloomfield. Los Lunas will play Highland in the semifinals. The Hornets advanced after a 65-55 victory over Pojoaque Valley.

Cailee Crawford led the Hornets attack with 21 points. Deniece Ryan scored 17 points in the win. Highland is going to the semifinals for the first time since 1982.

Crawford missed last season due to injury and didn’t feel well Tuesday. She was not going to miss it again.

“Missing last year was really sad for me, my teammates and my community,” said Crawford. “So, coming out today and just overcoming obstacles was important. We got the win.”

Highland and Los Lunas will meet in the Class 4A semifinal Thursday morning.

Portales defeated Bernalillo 63-54 to earn a semifinal berth on the other side of the bracket.

Portales will face the winner of Gallup and Kirtland Central in the semifinals Thursday at 11:30 a.m.