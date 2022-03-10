ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the best teams in the state met up in the semi-final round of the girls state tournament on Thursday night. Top ranked Volcano Vista and four seed Farmington came out shooting with a trip to the finals on the line

The Lady Hawks did what they do best. Shoot the ball, feed the star players, and play tight defense. While it was only a two point game after the first quarter, Volcano poured it on in the second, connecting on 5-8 three-point shooting (62.5 percent), and extending the lead to 18.

The second half seemed to be a similar story until a late comeback attempt by the Scorpions in the fourth quarter. Farmington started connecting on three point attempts and cut the deficit down to seven, while outscoring Volcano by ten in the final period. Despite the comeback, the Lady Hawks made some adjustments on defense and sealed a 67-55 victory.

In the end future Lobos Natalia Chavez finished with a team high 21 points, while Jaelyn Bates had 13. Sophomore TT Hill also had a solid double-double performance of 18 points and 15 rebounds. Farmington’s Kiiyani Anitielu had a game high 24 points.

The Lady Hawks will now play in the state title game with the opportunity for back-to-back undefeated championship seasons. Volcano will play Hobbs on Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Pit.