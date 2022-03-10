ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the final girls semi-final game of the day, second ranked Gallup and three seed Bernalillo met up for the chance to take on number one Kirtland Central in the finals.

It was a tight game throughout. Tied at 16 after one quarter and tied at 33 at half, Gallup then took a one point lead going into the final quarter. Bernalillo then caught fire in the fourth, shooting 55.6 percent from the field. The Bengals struggled to keep up with the Spartans high flying offense, and shot 1-8 from beyond the arc in the final eight minutes.

Once Gallup began to foul, Bernalillo cemented the the victory with 8-12 free throw shooting in the final quarter alone. Bernalillo got the win 63-59 and advances to the schools first state championship since 1983.

The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year was as good as advertised. Juliana Aragon finished the game with a double-double thanks to her 21 points and 11 assists. The senior point guard wasn’t the only Spartan doing damage to the Bengals though, as Gabby O’hara also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. Nizhoni Keeto and Leah Valdez also reached double digits with 15 and 13 points respectively. Hailey Long led Gallup with 19 points and a game high 20 rebounds.

Bernalillo will play Kirtland Central in for the right to hoist the blue trophy on Friday at 8 p.m. These two schools met for the state title in 1983 with the Broncos winning 56-54