ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the girls class 3A semi-final match, Santa Fe Indian and Tohatchi met up for the chance to play Robertson in the finals. Fans from both schools packed the Pit to near capacity for one of the most electric games in the arena since spectators were allowed back in the building.

The laddies came out shooting early and often, as Tohatchi connected on 6-15 (40 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Braves weren’t far behind with four three-point shots. While the Lady Cougars led for most of the first half, the lead never grew beyond six, and Tohatchi only led by one at the break.

The second half was just as close. There wasn’t much scoring in the third quarter as only 15 total point were scored, however excitement never wondered as the game was tied going into the final eight minutes.

In the final quarter the excellent shooting continued, with the two teams shot a combined 9-20. In the end, it was Santa Fe Indian making one more shot with a final of 43-41.

Tohatchi’s WynterRose Sheka led all scorers with 21, and she was the only player for the Lady Cougars to finish in double figures. For Santa Fe Indian, two players (Jordan Torres and Taryn Aguilar) hit double figures in points while one (Cameron Conners) grabbed 12 rebounds.

Santa Fe Indian advances to the class 3A state finals against Robertson. Tipoff will be Friday at 4 p.m.