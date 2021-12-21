Gethro Muscadin leaves New Mexico men’s basketball program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos sophomore center Gethro Muscadin has left the men’s basketball program. A reason for his departure was not given.

The six-foot ten native of Haiti transferred to the Lobos after playing his freshman season at Kansas. Muscadin played in 12 games for the Lobos, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest. The 6-6 Lobos are hosting 9-3 Northfolk State Tuesday night.