Get to know this year’s New Mexico Bowl coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl Luncheon, coaches from both squads spoke, and the crowd got to know the men under the headset on a more personal level. Below are some highlights from both coaches.
UTEP coach Dana Dimel
- Says if he wasn’t coaching football he would be working in a convince store
- Would eat at Luby’s restaurant in El Paso for every meal if given the chance
- Enjoys watching the bachelor franchise with his wife
- He prefers red chile over green
Fresno State Interim Coach Lee Marks
- If he could attend a concert of any artist, dead or alive, it would be Michael Jackson
- Passionate about going out to elementary schools and making an impact on the youth
- When asked red or green, “Red one thousand percent. Go dogs.”
The kickoff for the New Mexico Bowl is Saturday at 12:15 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPN.