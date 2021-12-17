Get to know this year’s New Mexico Bowl coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl Luncheon, coaches from both squads spoke, and the crowd got to know the men under the headset on a more personal level. Below are some highlights from both coaches.

UTEP coach Dana Dimel

  • Says if he wasn’t coaching football he would be working in a convince store
  • Would eat at Luby’s restaurant in El Paso for every meal if given the chance
  • Enjoys watching the bachelor franchise with his wife
  • He prefers red chile over green

Fresno State Interim Coach Lee Marks

  • If he could attend a concert of any artist, dead or alive, it would be Michael Jackson
  • Passionate about going out to elementary schools and making an impact on the youth
  • When asked red or green, “Red one thousand percent. Go dogs.”

The kickoff for the New Mexico Bowl is Saturday at 12:15 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

