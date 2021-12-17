Get to know this year’s New Mexico Bowl coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl Luncheon, coaches from both squads spoke, and the crowd got to know the men under the headset on a more personal level. Below are some highlights from both coaches.

UTEP coach Dana Dimel

Says if he wasn’t coaching football he would be working in a convince store

Would eat at Luby’s restaurant in El Paso for every meal if given the chance

Enjoys watching the bachelor franchise with his wife

He prefers red chile over green

Fresno State Interim Coach Lee Marks

If he could attend a concert of any artist, dead or alive, it would be Michael Jackson

Passionate about going out to elementary schools and making an impact on the youth

When asked red or green, “Red one thousand percent. Go dogs.”

The kickoff for the New Mexico Bowl is Saturday at 12:15 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPN.