Gerard Pannoni to lead Rio Rancho Rams football

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Gerard Pannoni is the new head football coach of the Rio Rancho Rams. Pannoni comes to the Rams with 40 years of experience as a coach, 20 of those years is as a head coach.

Last season Pannoni led South County in Lorton, Virginia to a Class 6A championship. He has won seven conference championships and two regional. Pannoni is also a three-time Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame Coach of the Year.

He replaces David Howes who left the Rams to become an assistant football coach at the University of New Mexico.