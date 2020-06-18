Gabriella Montoya is Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriella Montoya has been rewarded for a solid soccer season that brought a championship to Volcano Vista High School. Montoya was named Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year Wednesday for the 2019-2020 season.

Montoya led Volcano Vista to a Class 5A championship behind a 19-2 record. The 5 foot 2 senior defender also helped to anchor a defense that only gave up 6 goals over 21 matches. Montoya will play college soccer for Heather Dyche at the University of New Mexico in the fall.

“I’ve coached her since she was little,” said Dyche. “She’s always been kind of this feisty, hardworking, super talented, she’s competitive. She finds ways to win. For her to get that award I think it’s very well deserved especially after the year she had last year, so. To me, it’s confirmation that we’re bringing in really talented players.”