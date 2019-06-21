Gabe Ortega is optimistic about furthering his collegiate football career

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former Cleveland Storm standout Gabe Ortega was at the Storm’s football camp this week, and spoke about his plans for the future. A former Lobo safety, Ortega decided to transfer with two years left of eligibility and has kept his options open.

“I took an official visit to Northern Arizona and I am still planning on going to Montana State, University of San Diego, and the University of Arizona,” Ortega said. “So, just still looking and trying to find the right fit.”

“Yeah, I think this is the hardest summer that I have worked probably in my life to be honest with you, just because of that unknown factor of not knowing what’s going to happen, and just trying to be the best that I can be. So, wherever I do go that I can succeed.”