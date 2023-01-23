ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leah Futey of Sue Cleveland High School has been named Gatorade New Mexico Girls Country Country Player of the Year. Futey won seven races this season.

The biggest one for the Cleveland High School senior was the Individual title for the Class 5A championship. Futey also helped lead Cleveland to a team title.

The Player of the Year honor is the second for Futey. She won during the 2019-2020 season also. Away from cross country, Futey stays busy with community service.

She has a sister, Elle, with special needs and has volunteered locally on behalf of multiple Special Olympic events, most recently the Unified Marathon team. Futey is also good in the classroom and maintains an A-minus average.