From managers to football players: 3 Lobo walk-ons getting an early opportunity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three former New Mexico high school football players are getting an opportunity with the University of New Mexico Lobos. Manzano Monarchs graduate Zion Hall, Eldorado Eagles graduate Zack Hoffman and Cibola Cougars graduate Quinton Thomas walked on to the Lobos as equipment managers with an agreement to join the team next season.

A maxed-out roster didn’t have any more space for the trio. But, no football season comes and goes without a few injuries or other changes to the roster. The three are getting their chance now. “You got guys out there holding chains one day and the next day they are holding a helmet, coming out and being a part of the scout team,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “It’s awesome to be able to have those guys that were so wanting to be a part of our program that they’re willing to be equipment managers until they get an opportunity. I said you know what, let’s speed this up, Let’s get you guys involved.”

They are involved and had their first practice with shoulder pads this past Monday after the Lobos arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lobos have practiced in Las Vegas the entire week, preparing for a game at the University of Hawaii Saturday. Due to the state health orders for COVID-19 in New Mexico, the Lobos did not return home from a game at San Jose State last week.