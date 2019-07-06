Friends Holly Holm and Jon Jones stick together ahead of UFC 239

LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – They are headlining together on a UFC card for the first time. Holly Holm and Jon ‘Bones’ Jones are not only Jackson and Wink teammates—the pair have become good friends and are both trying to leave an everlasting mark on the world of mixed martial arts.

“Jon’s been a very good friend of mine for years. So, it’s been fun, it’s been an experience. This fight week together, this training camp together, the whole bit. Even the night before we flew out we went for a run, just the two of us. We’re getting ready to go to fight week, we talk about a little bit of the fight, a little bit of the nerves, we’re also talking about everything else outside of that,” Holm said.

They describe their relationship as a sister and brother. Staying true to that dynamic, Holly Holm and Jon Jones continue to bring out the best in one another in the octagon.

“I do feel like I’m getting better, and the reason why I feel that way is my team. I feel like I’m becoming a better leader, and I am trying to bring out the best in the guys around me,” Jones said.

“A couple of things about Jon that I look at that I want to learn from, that I admire about him, is his fight IQ and his attention for detail, and his focus on the fight. He’s always very in-tune with it. He’s not going in there, get it over with, you know, make the most of each moment, and that’s also what gets him to perform,” Holm said.

The pair of friends will need a good performance Saturday to keep their respective careers trending the right direction. Holm calls her fight against UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes her biggest challenge to date. Those who are quick to label Holm the underdog beleivers her age of 37 does not work in her favor against the 31-year-old Nunes.

“I actually feel stronger at 37 then I was at 31. I definitely have a lot more knowledge. I didn’t start doing MMA until I was 29, so that’s most of my whole MMA background,” Holm said.

Jon Jones has heard all week about the knockout power of his opponent, Thiago Santos. Santos is the older of the two, but with a rising crop of young talent coming up in the light heavyweight division, Jones wants this fight to give his future opponents something to think about.

“I do want to make a statement to the other light-heavyweights, that’s for sure,” Jones said. “Just letting them know that I’m here to stay, I’m not defending anything. I’m on the offense and here to take over the world.”