Friday night high school hoops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District action continued Friday night in the metro. Let’s break down some of the action.

Starting off with Class 5-A District 5, Capital made the trip down to Albuquerque High. The matchup between Jaguars and Bulldogs came down to the wire, but in the end, it was the boys in the green and white coming away with a 47-45 win. Albuquerque High is now 1-1 in district play and 6-10 overall. Capital falls to 0-2 against district opponents and has a .500 overall record of 9-9.

Another game that came down to the wire was a Class 4-A District 5 match between Belen and Highland. The Eagles were flying high early on and led by 12 at the half. However, the Hornets came back strong in the second half, eventually leading to a 41-41 tie at the end of regulation. Highland got a one-point edge in the extra period and won the game 48-47. Belen now has a 1-1 district record and is 12-6 overall, while Highland grabbed their first district win of the season and has an 11-3 overall record.

In girls Class 5-A District 1, the Volcano Vista Hawks played host to the Cibola Cougars. The Hawks continued their dominance and remain undefeated following a 71-17 win over the Cougars. Volcano Vista is now 16-0 while Cibola drops to 3-13.