Friday night High School Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- High School basketball is now in full swing across the state of New Mexico, and the metro area hosted some good match ups. Volcano Vista Boys Basketball remains unbeaten as they took out West Mesa, 71-49.
La Cueva Boys Basketball also won on Friday night, as they beat Rio Grande, 74-59. Volcano Vista Girls Basketball improved to 5-0 on the year on Friday night, after an 81-28 victory over West Mesa.