NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a brief hiatus due to inclement weather, high school basketball returned on Friday night. Here is a look at some of the action.

Undefeated and top ranked Volcano Vista traveled to the Thunder-Dome to take on Cleveland in a district one matchup. The Storm stuck first and actually led after the first quarter, however that wouldn’t last and the Hawks went on a roll. Volcano got the win 84-59.

In another district one match, Atrisco Heritage visited Cibola. The Jaguars would be too much for the Cougars, as Atrisco came out with a 54-46 victory. Atrisco Heritage is now 4-0 in district play, but will host Volcano Vista on Monday for sole position of first place in the district.

Moving to district five as the Santa Fe demons made the trip down to Albuquerque high to face the Bulldogs. Santa Fe proved to be too much to handle for AHS, and the Demons won 62-43.

In class 4-A, Valley hosted the red hot Highland. The Hornets were buzzing all around the Vikings, as Highland won the game in convincing fashion 61-44.