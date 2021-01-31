Fresno State completes sweep of Lobo men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresno State completed a sweep of the UNM Lobos Saturday with a 65-55 victory. “You got to give credit to their defense,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “You know, we have to continue to grow offensively and find some consistent point guard play. That’s not necessarily me pointing the finger at anyone as much as it is as a team. We got to start to value the basketball more.”

Both teams committed 16 turnovers each. The Lobos have been struggling with clean possessions. Once again, the Lobos were good on the glass, snagging 19 offensive rebounds, 40 total. The offensive rebounds didn’t really show up well on the scoreboard as the Lobos only converted 12 second-chance points.

Once again, the Lobos struggled with shooting. They shot under 36% from the field. The Bulldogs were an entire 10 percentage points better. The Bulldogs also got to the free-throw line and converted more and it was enough to make a difference down the stretch. The Bulldogs hit 18 of 24 at the line for 75% while the Lobos were 4 of 9, just under 45%.

Three Lobos finished in double figures with leading scorer Makuach Maluach contributing 11 points and 8 rebounds. Jeremiah Francis and Curt Wegscheinder scored 10 points each. Junior Ballard led Fresno State with 16 points. The loss dropped the Lobos to 5-11 overall and 1-11 in the Mountain West. Fresno State is 7-6 overall, 5-6 in league play.

Next for the Lobos is a meeting against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lobos will host the Aztecs in Lubbock, Texas Wednesday and Friday. One other note from Lobo basketball involves a player departure. Six-foot-five freshman guard Nolan Dorsey has entered the transfer portal. “It’s probably one of the tougher departures I have had, as far as a kid,” said Weir. “I really wanted to make it work. I wanted to work through his situation with him. I’ll cheer him on from wherever he ends up. I thought he could have been a great Lobo and a great piece to our puzzle.”