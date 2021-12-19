Fresno State beats UTEP, 31-24, in 2021 PUBG Mobile NM Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UTEP’s 54-year wait to win a bowl game will now have to be extended, as Fresno State took out the Miners on Saturday, 31-24 in this years PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl.

16,442 fans were in attendance at University Stadium on Saturday afternoon, which is the lowest attendance in NM Bowl history (not counting last year’s game in Frisco, TX). The fans in attendance were on their feet for a lot of this game though, as things got interesting down the stretch, but a late fumble from UTEP would seal a victory for Fresno State.

Cleveland High School grad and Fresno State freshman tight end, Tre Watson got some playing time on Saturday, and the athletic freshman made two great grabs and finished with 41 yards. “Of course being here locally, with his family, I mean that’s deal to get him involved early for sure, and I mean Tre is a really good player and he’s going to be a great player moving forward”, said Fresno State Interim Head Coach, Lee Marks.

Hobbs, NM, native and UTEP quarterback, Gavin Hardison also had a good game, as he finished with 252 yards passing, 1 TD, and 1 INT. “I have a pretty good supporting cast back home in Hobbs and so it was cool to be able to play in New Mexico and play in front of people I know, but I just wish we would have finished better and get the job done”, said Gavin Hardison.

Fresno State now has 15 total bowl victories, and this one marks their first at the NM Bowl.