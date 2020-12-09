Freshman Guard, Amari Brown shines at out of state Elite Basketball Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Freshman guard, Amari Brown showcased his skills in Phoenix, Arizona, at the end of November. Brown finished the West Coast Elite Basketball camp ranked in the top 60, which was huge for a freshman. “I always expected to do well, but you know I made the top 60 so I was really proud of myself,” said Amari Brown.

Top players from across the country were showcased at this camp, and Amari finished averaging over 20 points per game. As a freshman, Amari hopes that this performance will bring him some recognition. “It gives me more exposure, I feel like, and especially with college coaches and stiff. So, I expect the offers starting to come,” said Amari.

Amari is of course the son of Albuquerque High and University of New Mexico great Greg Brown. Amari is currently enrolled at Cibola High School, but with his dad taking over as Head Basketball Coach at Albuquerque High, Amari says he might transfer to play with his dad.

Like his father, Amari hopes to be a standout player in Albuquerque for high school and moving forward. “I feel like I can be a real top scorer out here. So, it will be a real good experience and that’s why I am hoping we have a season,” said Amari Brown.

