Freshman and sophomore claim titles in state championship golf

Sophia Zamarripa said she was a little intimidated when she started her first round at the Class 5A state golf championships. The Sandia sophomore didn’t stay that way for long as she completed a wire to wire finish to claim the individual crown.

Zamarripa defeated defending three-time champion Jacque Galloway by four strokes.

“I was in disbelief,” said Zamarripa. “I couldn’t believe it. It’s just I’ve wanted it so badly this whole season, and just knowing that I finally accomplished it is just awesome. It’s just a really good feeling.”

Zamarripa followed her first round 77 with a final round one over 73. Galloway shot a 79 in round one followed by a 75 in the final. In boys golf, freshman Aiden Krafft of Cibola played like a veteran. Krafft put in a round of 3 under 69 on day one. He followed that with a 1 under 71 for a 4 under par total.

Tyler Diehl of Piedra Vista finished second with a 1 under par total.

“It’s just so awesome because I was with all of the seniors,” said Krafft. “It’s kind of intimidating because they all drive it further than me. But, I hit the shots that I needed too and I took it one shot at a time.”

The team title went to defending champion Piedra Vista.