Fourth-ranked Aztecs hammer New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The outcome of the game never was in question as fourth-ranked San Diego State pounded New Mexico in Albuquerque on Wednesday 85-57.

The Lobos didn’t even score their first basket of the game until the Aztecs reeled 17 points. Corey Manigault scored inside to finally put the Lobos on the board. Manigault had a team-leading 12 points. Keith McGee was the only other Lobo in double figures with 10 points.

K.J. Feagin led all scorers in the game with 18 points for the Aztecs. Five Aztecs scored in double figures with Malachi Flynn and Matt Mitchell both with a dozen. Yanni Wetzell had 11 points in the win. The Aztecs shot over 45 percent from the three-point line, converting on 15 out of 33.

The Lobos struggled from the three-point line going 4 of 23 for just over 17%. The loss marks the first time the Lobos have lost at home this season after starting with 13 consecutive wins.

The Lobos are now 5-5 in the Mountain West and 16-7 overall. The Aztecs are 22-0 on the season and 11-0 in league play. The Aztecs will host Utah State on Saturday. The Lobos are at Fresno State.