ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Rio Grande baseball team preps for the postseason, four seniors have decided to play ball at the next level. Eduardo Cardenas has committed to Pima Community College while Antonio Carmona, Jose Galindo and Marcus Sanchez will be playing at Luna Community College.

Head coach Orlando Griego has sent over 130 players to play college baseball during his tenure with Rio Grande, and it has set a standard for new players entering the program every year. The fact that three in this year’s class will all be going on to the same team makes the milestone even more special for them.

“It feels good, it’s exciting, it’s like what you’ve been wanting to do forever,” said Galindo. “My freshman year I saw the seniors do it and I’ve always wanted to do it so, when I got to do it, it was a great feeling. It’s great just having your brother beside you at college from high school since freshman year. It’s fun, I’m excited.”

There are still a few weeks left in the high school baseball season. Up next for Rio Grande is a non-district game against Cibola on Thursday. Before the Ravens will close out the regular season hosting Santa Fe for a double-header on Saturday. Currently, at 7-1 in the district and 16-5 overall, the team is set to qualify for the state tournament beginning on May 6.