ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Austin Trout said he wanted to stay busy in the fight game. Trout is a man of his word. The former WBA Light Middleweight Champion has a boxing match in Hidalgo, Texas Dec. 9.

Trout is also giving the world of bare knuckle fighting a try in mid February on a New Mexico card. “I mean I’m a fan,” said Trout. “I’ve been watching the sport. I was like I could do that? You know what I mean. When they asked would you ever do that, I was like hell yeah. That’s what I do. That’s what we do. I’m New Mexican player.” Before his adventure into bare knuckle fighting Trout has Jose Sanchez Charles to deal with in the boxing ring.

The two are the headlining a card promoted by Legacy and Pound 4 Pound Entertainment. The 35-5-1 Trout and 22-2-1 Charles are scheduled for an eight round fight in the 154 pound division. The 37 year old Trout believes a win could give his career a boost in it’s final chapter. “The WBA convention is the next day after my fight, you know. So, this should either get them to hopefully get me into a title elimination type situation or a title shot period,” said Trout.